ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $114.19 and last traded at $116.19, with a volume of 30995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com cut ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

ICF International Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.76. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

In other news, Director Scott B. Salmirs bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.38 per share, with a total value of $55,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,803 shares in the company, valued at $803,019.14. The trade was a 7.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ICF International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICF International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 211,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

