Ignition Price Reaches $98,701.37 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Ignition token can now be purchased for approximately $98,701.37 or 1.00030698 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a total market cap of $53.48 million and $1.81 million worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 542 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 541.24693877. The last known price of Ignition is 98,130.11905672 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,969,565.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

