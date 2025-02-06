Ilika (LON:IKA) Trading Up 29.6% – Still a Buy?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) was up 29.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35 ($0.44). Approximately 1,905,615 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the average daily volume of 538,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.34).

Ilika Trading Down 2.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of £56.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 23.03.

Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ilika had a negative net margin of 230.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ilika plc will post -5.0199998 EPS for the current year.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc (LON: IKA) is a pioneer in solid state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Ilika works closely with its ecosystem of partners to provide them with customisable Stereax micro batteries that provide the specific power requirements their IoT or MedTech application requires.

