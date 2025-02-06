ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Down 8.3% – Time to Sell?

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.11 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06). 7,864,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 22,321,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.06).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.91. The stock has a market cap of £16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -400.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Recommended Stories
