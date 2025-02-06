Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.09. 451,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 325,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.99.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 32.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

