ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%.
ING Groep Price Performance
Shares of ING Groep stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,240,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,608,313. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day moving average is $16.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.46.
ING Groep Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1667 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.
