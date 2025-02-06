Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.750-11.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY25 guidance to $10.75-11.55 EPS.

INGR stock opened at $126.32 on Thursday. Ingredion has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.40 and its 200 day moving average is $136.03.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ingredion from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 6,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $861,120.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,922.44. This trade represents a 17.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Gray sold 54,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.76, for a total value of $8,052,574.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,794.20. This represents a 81.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,841. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

