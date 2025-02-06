Ingrid Delaet Sells 623 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Ingrid Delaet sold 623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total value of $93,007.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at $513,856.18. The trade was a 15.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingrid Delaet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $151.20 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.95 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NBIX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after acquiring an additional 158,665 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,795,000 after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,025,000 after acquiring an additional 485,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

