Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.88. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Barclays upgraded Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.13.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

