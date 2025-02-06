Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
