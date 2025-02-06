Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,839,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.