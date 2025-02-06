Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $88.90 and a 52-week high of $132.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.70 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

