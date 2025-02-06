Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 98084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.
Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
