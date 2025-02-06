Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 98084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

