Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 98084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

About Innergex Renewable Energy

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -51.02%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

