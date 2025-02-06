Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth Partners LLC

Summit Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200 day moving average of $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $657.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

