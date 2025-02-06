InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.58 and last traded at C$1.61. 192,320 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 84,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on InPlay Oil from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

InPlay Oil Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.92. The stock has a market cap of C$150.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. InPlay Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Further Reading

