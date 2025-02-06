Insider Buying: FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Major Shareholder Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $104,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,921,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,700,260.87. The trade was a 0.02 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

FB Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FBK opened at $53.50 on Thursday. FB Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.87.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. FB Financial had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that FB Financial Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 259.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,620 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,225,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,529,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,935,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

