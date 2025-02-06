Insider Buying: Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) CEO Buys $1,162,500.00 in Stock

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) CEO Clay B. Siegall acquired 150,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 669,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,189,679. This represents a 28.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunome Stock Performance

IMNM opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Immunome, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $738.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMNM. Stephens initiated coverage on Immunome in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunome currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Immunome by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Immunome by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Immunome by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 280,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

