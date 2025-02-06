Insider Buying: IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases 301 Shares of Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Scott purchased 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 363 ($4.54) per share, for a total transaction of £1,092.63 ($1,365.96).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Alexander Scott bought 41 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.53) per share, for a total transaction of £148.42 ($185.55).

On Monday, December 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 43 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.36) per share, with a total value of £150.07 ($187.61).

On Thursday, November 21st, Alexander Scott acquired 40 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 ($4.71) per share, for a total transaction of £150.80 ($188.52).

IntegraFin stock opened at GBX 365 ($4.56) on Thursday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 263.40 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 414 ($5.18). The stock has a market cap of £1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,281.25, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 361.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 368.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

IntegraFin ( LON:IHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX 16.30 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a net margin of 37.68% and a return on equity of 28.83%. On average, analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a GBX 7.20 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. IntegraFin’s payout ratio is currently 6,250.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital upgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.50) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.00) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

About IntegraFin

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.

