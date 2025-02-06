Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.58, for a total transaction of $809,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,844,745.04. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $856,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Elinor Mertz sold 10,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $1,438,185.00.

Airbnb stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26. The firm has a market cap of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 338,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after buying an additional 40,130 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

