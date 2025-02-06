Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$2,173,430.39 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

TSE:CP opened at C$111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$101.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.92.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$124.07.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

