Insider Selling: Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Senior Officer Sells C$2,173,430.39 in Stock

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.16, for a total transaction of C$2,173,430.39.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
TSE:CP opened at C$111.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$101.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$123.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$109.92.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.38%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Report on Canadian Pacific Kansas City
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Pacific Kansas City
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.