Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) President Sells 91,490 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) President Todd C. Cooper sold 91,490 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $11,187,397.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 175,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,091.28. This represents a 34.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
CLS traded up $11.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,448,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,531. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 2.27. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.56 and a 12-month high of $144.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Celestica by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Celestica by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
