Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells 6,826 Shares of Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$191.50, for a total transaction of C$1,307,181.11.

On Friday, January 31st, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,763 shares of Celestica stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$183.66, for a total transaction of C$323,800.28.

On Monday, December 2nd, Alok K. Agrawal sold 1,550 shares of Celestica stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.54, for a total transaction of C$185,293.91.

Celestica stock traded down C$19.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$186.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$145.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.47. Celestica Inc. has a 12-month low of C$48.63 and a 12-month high of C$206.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$72.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Celestica to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$93.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$96.75.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

