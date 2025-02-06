Insider Selling: Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CFO Sells 830 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,887,461. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Diodes Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ DIOD traded up $1.59 on Wednesday, reaching $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 273,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $350.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Diodes by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Get Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.