Insider Selling: Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) VP Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $109.81 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $482.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 905,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,090,000 after acquiring an additional 50,214 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 81,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

