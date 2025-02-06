Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $9,923,309.10 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 5th, David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80.
- On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.
Roblox Price Performance
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
