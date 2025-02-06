Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $9,923,309.10 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 138,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $9,923,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,260,537.62. This trade represents a 51.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Roblox alerts:

On Thursday, December 5th, David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54.

On Wednesday, November 20th, David Baszucki sold 6,460 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $332,237.80.

On Monday, November 18th, David Baszucki sold 166,666 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $8,451,632.86.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $75.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $75.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RBLX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC started coverage on Roblox in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.05.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 132.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.