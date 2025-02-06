Insider Selling: Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Insider Sells 1,971 Shares of Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) insider Michael David Dunn sold 1,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $59,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,030. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael David Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Michael David Dunn sold 3,635 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total transaction of $120,972.80.

On Thursday, January 16th, Michael David Dunn sold 13,114 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $422,139.66.

On Friday, January 3rd, Michael David Dunn sold 5,365 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $131,979.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Michael David Dunn sold 63,867 shares of Symbotic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,921,119.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $30.92 on Thursday. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.49%. Analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Symbotic by 6,694.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after buying an additional 330,709 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Symbotic by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after acquiring an additional 379,726 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

