Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) CEO Sells $1,380,500.00 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,380,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $336,206.97. This trade represents a 80.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Harris Blumenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Warby Parker alerts:

On Thursday, January 2nd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 300,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $7,542,000.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 93,946 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $2,356,165.68.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,054 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,406,394.86.

On Monday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $1,182,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $817,645.43.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $26.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.54 and a beta of 1.90. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $28.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRBY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Warby Parker

Warby Parker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.