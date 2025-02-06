Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 201 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.52. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

