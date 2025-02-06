Insight Advisors LLC PA Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 7,400.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.83.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

