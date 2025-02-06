Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys 4,651 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 288,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 906.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 124,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 112,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
