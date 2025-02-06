Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned about 0.06% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.
NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $27.43.
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
