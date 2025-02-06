Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 278 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USRT. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,637 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

USRT stock opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.35.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

