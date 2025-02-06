Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.06% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,329,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. SMART Wealth LLC now owns 19,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FTLS opened at $67.66 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $68.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

