Insight Advisors LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $601.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $539.50 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. The trade was a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

