Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CEO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 12,448 Shares

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,073.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,476.50. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 5,940 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $57,915.00.

NASDAQ:IAS remained flat at $10.67 on Thursday. 590,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $17.53.

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,216,000 after acquiring an additional 237,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 110,149 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 717,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 231,271 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IAS shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

