Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 54,372 shares during the period. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

