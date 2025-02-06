Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTLA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NTLA opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.80.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 million. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,780.70. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.