Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 18.00%.

Shares of NYSE IFS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.11. 334,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,117. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.35.

In related news, major shareholder Peru Ltd Intercorp acquired 574,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $11,360,865.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,470,230 shares in the company, valued at $48,885,851.70. This trade represents a 30.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

