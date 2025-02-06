International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,790,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,946,000 after buying an additional 47,442 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 42,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Game Technology stock opened at $16.94 on Friday. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $27.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.24). International Game Technology had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

