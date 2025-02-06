International Lithium (CVE:ILC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

International Lithium Corp. (CVE:ILC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 298000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

International Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 43.32 and a quick ratio of 54.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Michael Wisbey bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,064,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,960. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Lithium Company Profile

International Lithium Corp. engages in the investment, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Zimbabwe, and Ireland. It primarily explores for lithium, rubidium, caesium, and rare metal deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Raleigh Lake Lithium and Rubidium Project located in Canada and identifying additional properties in Canada and Zimbabwe.

