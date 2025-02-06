Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Bernstein Bank from $655.00 to $700.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical is now covered by analysts at CICC Research. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $560.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $490.00 to $530.00.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $490.00 to $548.00.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $611.00 to $641.00.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $475.00 to $575.00.

1/27/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $610.00 to $674.00.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $670.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $538.00.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $630.00 to $687.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $575.00 to $675.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $560.00 to $688.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $640.00 to $666.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $640.00 to $711.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $570.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $549.00 to $630.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2024 – Intuitive Surgical had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $567.00 to $640.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $590.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $551.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.04.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This trade represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Samath sold 22,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $12,024,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,425. This trade represents a 72.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% in the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

