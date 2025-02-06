Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Trading 1.5% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $580.47 and last traded at $580.58. Approximately 593,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,932,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bernstein Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.18, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $551.99 and a 200-day moving average of $512.04.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total value of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,843 shares of company stock worth $15,357,560. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $82,517,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 270,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,657,000 after purchasing an additional 114,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

