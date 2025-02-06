Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,991,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,452 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,559,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,719,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,632,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,527,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after acquiring an additional 716,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 1,524,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,627,000 after purchasing an additional 116,345 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSCQ opened at $19.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0672 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

