Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 177,664 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 187,047 shares.The stock last traded at $41.77 and had previously closed at $40.60.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $807.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

