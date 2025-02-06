Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.29 and traded as low as $60.28. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $60.43, with a volume of 273,857 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.69 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXY. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 174.8% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 21,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 109.2% in the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter valued at $284,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

