Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.27. 55,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 59,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF alerts:

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 419.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.