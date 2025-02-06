Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Shares Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.27. 55,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 59,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.90.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
