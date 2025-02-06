Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Holdings Boosted by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,851,000 after buying an additional 754,700 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 260.2% during the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,014,000 after buying an additional 1,712,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,651,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,762,000 after buying an additional 194,261 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,132,000 after purchasing an additional 324,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,138 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $216.90 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.96 and a 12 month high of $221.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.67.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

