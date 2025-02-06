Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,502.5% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,348,000 after acquiring an additional 839,150 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,931,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,274.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,623 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,324.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 379,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,001,000 after purchasing an additional 363,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 386,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after buying an additional 354,742 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $181.35 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.34. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $156.16 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

