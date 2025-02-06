IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 46.45 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 54.70 ($0.68). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 52.10 ($0.65), with a volume of 3,656,093 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 46.45. The stock has a market cap of £519.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59.

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

