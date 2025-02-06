IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21), Zacks reports. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 9.17%. IQVIA updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.700-12.100 EPS.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,883. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $187.62 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.53.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.