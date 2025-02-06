Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Iradimed Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. Iradimed has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a market cap of $794.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.55.
Insider Activity at Iradimed
In other Iradimed news, CFO John Glenn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,470.94. This represents a 36.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Iradimed
About Iradimed
IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging compatible medical devices. It also provides a non-magnetic Intravenous infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.
